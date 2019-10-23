App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Turin

Batteries produced in the new complex will be used by the new generation of full electric models that the company is planning to roll out, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fiat Chrysler will build a new battery assembly complex in its Mirafiori plant in Turin, with an initial investment of 50 million euros, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Batteries produced in the new complex will be used by the new generation of full electric models that the company is planning to roll out, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement.

The investment is part of a plan announced by FCA last year to spend 5 billion euros in Italy between 2019-2021 to help the group to launch its first electric and hybrid models and to fill capacity utilisation at its Italian plants.

Close

Work on the new battery hub will start early next year, FCA said.

Between 2020 and 2021 FCA is scheduled to launch a full electric version of its small 500 car, Maserati's first hybrid and electric models, hybrid models of Jeep's Compass and Renegade and a light hybrid version of its Panda small car.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 07:57 am

tags #car battery #Fiat-Chrysler #Turin #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.