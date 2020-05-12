App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fiat Chrysler restarts Brazil production after coronavirus shutdown

The Italian-American auto firm said in a statement that 6,400 of its roughly 10,000 employees in the country had returned to work.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Automaker Fiat Chrysler SA said it was gradually restarting operations at its three factories in Brazil, where operations had been halted for 48 days due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian-American auto firm said in a statement that 6,400 of its roughly 10,000 employees in the country had returned to work.

"In the first step of restarting operations, the priority will be effectively training all workers on changes in layouts and processes, in light of new safety and sanitary standards," the company said.

Close

"The production volume will a ramp up through May, as the plant is adapted to new procedures and market demand."

related news

Prior to suspending operations in Brazil on March 23, Fiat Chrysler had been producing 1,600 vehicles a day at its plant in Betim, in Minas Gerais state, and 1,000 vehicles a day in Goiana, in Pernambuco state.

All automakers in Brazil only collectively produced 1,800 vehicles in April, as the coronavirus outbreak paralyzed industrial operations throughout the country.

President Jair Bolsonaro has said that local government lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus were too severe and causing unnecessary job losses, arguing that the economy must be reopened.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:53 am

tags #Brazil #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Fiat-Chrysler #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.