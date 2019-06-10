App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fiat Chrysler in talks with Aurora on autonomous vehicles

FCA and Aurora have a deal to lay the groundwork for a partnership to use Aurora's self-driving system globally in Ram and Fiat vehicles used for deliveries and other duties.

Fiat Chrysler is in talks to produce self-driving commercial vehicles with Aurora, an autonomous vehicle company led by former Google, Tesla and Uber executives.

The partnership would not affect FCA's deal to provide hybrid Chrysler minivans to Waymo, the autonomous vehicle spinoff from Google.

Aurora is developing hardware, software and data services. It was started in 2017 by former Google autonomous vehicle chief Chris Urmson, former Tesla Autopilot head Sterling Anderson, and ex-Uber autonomous vehicle leader Drew Bagnell.

Aurora already has partnerships with Hyundai and Volkswagen.

FCA says there are no plans to use Aurora's system in passenger vehicles.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:55 am

tags #World News

