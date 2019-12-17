Fiat Chrysler board to meet today on proposed Peugeot deal: Sources

Peugeot's board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalise a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.
The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA, sources said on Monday.Peugeot's board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalise a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:18 am