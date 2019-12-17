App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fiat Chrysler board to meet today on proposed Peugeot deal: Sources

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA, sources said on Monday.

Peugeot's board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalise a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Fiat-Chrysler #Peugeot deal #World News

