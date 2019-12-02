App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Ferrari fined 50,000 euros for fuel irregularity

The amount of fuel the car was carrying was checked before it left the pitlane to go on to the Yas Marina starting grid.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ferrari were fined 50,000 euros ($55,110) on Sunday for a fuel irregularity on Charles Leclerc's car in Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the Monegasque driver retained third place.

The amount of fuel the car was carrying was checked before it left the pitlane to go on to the Yas Marina starting grid.

The FIA technical delegate found a "significant difference", later revealed to be 4.88kg, between the amount in the car and that declared.

Close

Stewards, who included former racer Derek Warwick, determined the fine for an inaccurate declaration after summoning Ferrari representatives post-race.

related news

Leclerc had been fighting for third in the overall standings with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished second to Mercedes's race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen‘s team boss Christian Horner had said before the start he expected Leclerc to be disqualified.

"The technical regulations are black or white... usually with a case like that it's either legal or it isn't," he told Sky Sports television.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Abu Dhabi Grand Prix #Ferrari #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.