you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fed's Powell expects 'sustained expansion' of US economy

In the first of back-to-back days of testimony before Congress, Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is on hold after cutting the benchmark lending rate three times this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US economy is likely to continue to grow, but faces continued risks from the global slowdown and trade disputes, which have already dampened expansion, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said Wednesday. In the first of back-to-back days of testimony before Congress, Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is on hold after cutting the benchmark lending rate three times this year.

After providing that stimulus to the economy, Powell said, "my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric two percent objective as most likely." However, "sluggish growth abroad and trade developments have weighed on the economy and pose ongoing risks," he told the Joint Economic Committee.

He also flagged his concerns about an "unsustainable" government budget and "high and rising debt," which could limit policymakers' ability to boost spending as needed in an economic downturn.

Close

US GDP growth slowed to 1.9 percent in the third quarter from 2.5 percent in the previous three months and while that was partly due to a 40 day strike at General Motors, trade conflicts also have weakened business investment and "weighed on exports and manufacturing this year," Powell said in his prepared testimony.

related news

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again accused the Fed chief of raising rates too quickly and cutting too slowly, even indicating he would like to see negative interest rates used in Europe and Japan where economic growth has been persistently sluggish.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:49 pm

tags #Jerome Powell

