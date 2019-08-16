Fed's Neel Kashkari says he is leaning towards further rate cuts

Calling economic and financial market signals for the economic outlook "mixed," Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari signalled on Thursday that he is likely to support further reductions in U.S. interest rates to support growth.

Trade tensions are making businesses cautious, he said, and the inversion of the U.S. yield curve that this week sent global stocks plummeting "is an indicator that people are nervous." At the same time, the jobs market is strong, and so is consumer spending.