 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Fed's Jerome Powell says inflation battle not won, more rate hikes coming

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

Recent signs of slowing inflation have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won, Powell told reporters after the Fed's policy-setting committee raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and projected it would continue rising to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (File image: Reuters)

The Federal Reserve will deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the U.S. central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation.

Recent signs of slowing inflation have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won, Powell told reporters after the Fed's policy-setting committee raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and projected it would continue rising to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007.

Those rises in borrowing costs would come despite an economy that Fed officials projected will operate at near stall speed through next year, with an annual growth rate of 0.5% and an unemployment rate nearly a full percentage point higher by the end of 2023, well beyond the increase historically associated with a recession.

"We don't talk about this kind of recession, that kind of a recession. We just make these forecasts," Powell said in a news conference. "I wish there were a completely painless way to restore price stability. There isn't, and this is the best we can do."

He described the slow rate of economic growth penciled in by Fed officials next year as still "modest."

"I don't think it would qualify as a recession ... That's positive growth," the Fed chief said, even though "it is not going to feel like a boom."