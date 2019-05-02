App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's Jerome Powell treads carefully as Donald Trump's central bank pick faces trouble

In comments that have become part of the public case against him, Moore laid out in a column in 2014 his view that if rising women's wages mean they earn more than men, families could be destabilised. He reiterated that view this week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Conservative commentator Stephen Moore's sexist comments about women have put in jeopardy his path to the Federal Reserve, with the No. 2 Republican in the Senate saying Wednesday that President Donald Trump's potential nominee may not have the votes to be confirmed.

And mindful of the need to preserve the Fed's independence from political interference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is keeping mum.

"I think men and women should make the same for the same work, by and large," said Powell, asked about gender pay equity midway through his news conference.

In comments that have become part of the public case against him, Moore laid out in a column in 2014 his view that if rising women's wages mean they earn more than men, families could be destabilised. He reiterated that view this week.

related news

The reporter pressed Powell about whether rising women's wages could hurt the economy.

"I think we are getting in here to commenting on a nominee to the Fed directly," Powell said, grimacing slightly. "That's something I'd rather avoid; it's really not my role to engage with potential nominees to the Fed."

Moore is long-time supporter of tax cuts as a path to growth and a Trump ally, and agrees with the president that Powell made a mistake in raising rates last year and should now cut them.

Fed policymakers all but ignored those views in a meeting this week where they held interest rates steady and gave no quarter to growing expectations they would need to cut them later this year.

But it has been Moore's past writings about women, including disparaging comments in humour columns that he now says he is embarrassed about, that have drawn the biggest protests from lawmakers whose support he needs to be confirmed.

This week several Republican senators signalled their hesitancy over Moore, with one, Joni Ernst, saying it was unlikely she would support his nomination.

On Wednesday, Senator John Thune said Moore's nomination is "in trouble," the Washington Post reported.

Moore did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thune's remarks.
First Published on May 2, 2019 07:52 am

tags #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Mamata's English Pronunciation, Smriti Irani's Grammar: Opposition's J ...

Vladimir Putin Signs Controversial Law to Isolate Russia's Internet

Imran Khan Saying Right Things, Pak Military too Needs to Take Right S ...

UK Becomes First Parliament to Declare Climate Emergency

IPL 2019 Points Table | CSK Regain Top Spot after DC Win

Armed Forces on Alert as Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm 'Fani'

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Special Free Kick to Mark 600th Goal for Ba ...

Varun Dhawan Takes Over the Coolie No 1 Badge from Govinda, Announces ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC bans Pragya Thakur from campaign for 72 hours ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open in the red ad US Fed leav ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 2: Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Reli ...

Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Top brokerage calls for May 2: Morgan Stanley bullish on Kotak Bank; C ...

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Sirisena denies reports on Muslims fleeing parts of ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.