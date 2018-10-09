App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's James Bullard says rates won't have to rise much higher: Report

The US Federal Reserve will not need to raise interest rates much more to keep inflation under control, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.

The US Federal Reserve will not need to raise interest rates much more to keep inflation under control, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.

"I don't think this is a situation where we need to get a lot higher with the policy rate in order to contain inflation," Bullard told Bloomberg television, adding that currently rates are at "good level" relative to the economic environment.
