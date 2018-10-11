App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's James Bullard says policy rates already 'in a good position'

"With respect to the normalisation, we have already reached a point when policy rates are in a good position," said Bullard, a policy dove. "We don't need to do much more to normalise policy."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Federal Reserve's policy rates are "in a good position" after several hikes and the central bank doesn't need to do much more to normalise its once ultra-easy policy, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.

