Fed's James Bullard says policy rates already 'in a good position'

The Federal Reserve's policy rates are "in a good position" after several hikes and the central bank doesn't need to do much more to normalise its once ultra-easy policy, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"With respect to the normalisation, we have already reached a point when policy rates are in a good position," said Bullard, a policy dove. "We don't need to do much more to normalise policy."