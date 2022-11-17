 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed's Christopher Waller says 'more comfortable' with smaller hikes after recent data

Nov 17, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, an early and outspoken "hawk" in the central bank's efforts to confront inflation, said Wednesday he is now "more comfortable" with smaller rate increases going forward, though how high rates ultimately need to go depends on how decisively inflation slows.

In remarks prepared for delivery at an Arizona State University economic conference, Waller said he will not make a final decision about what to do at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting until the rest of the data between now and then is reviewed, and remains skeptical that inflation has now decisively turned the corner.

"I will not be head-faked by one report," Waller said of consumer price data released last week that saw larger than expected declines in both headline inflation and a narrower but more closely watched index of "core" prices. "We've seen this movie before."

He said the push for price stability at the Fed was "still a one-sided campaign," with rates moving higher and no current trade-off with jobs - the Fed's other goal - that needs to be balanced against the inflation battle.

With job growth still strong and unemployment at a low 3.7%, "we are not seeing the typical trade off that you think a central bank has to make between driving down inflation and causing all these kinds of job losses," Waller said.

"Go after inflation. The job market is giving this to you. So go after it," he said.