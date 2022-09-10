English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Fed's Christopher Waller: need aggressive rate hikes now while economy can take it

    The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D.C.

    Reuters
    September 10, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    The US Federal Reserve

    The US Federal Reserve

    If the Federal Reserve is able to keep the unemployment rate below 5%, it can be aggressive on bringing down inflation but after that tradeoffs will appear, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday.

    "If the unemployment were to stay under 5%, I think we could be really aggressive on inflation. Once it gets over 5 there are going to be obvious pressures to start making tradeoffs. If we don't get inflation down, we're in trouble," Waller said in remarks following a speech to the Institute for Advanced Studies in Austria.

    The Fed should be aggressive with rate hikes while the economy "can take a punch," he said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #US economy #US Fed
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 10:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.