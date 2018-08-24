Fed will do 'whatever it takes' for US economy: Chairman Powell

The US central bank will do "whatever it takes" for the economy, to head off inflation or to react to any new crisis, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said today.

In a highly anticipated speech, Powell did not directly address President Donald Trump's renewed criticism of Powell for raising interest rates, which Trump says undermines his efforts to boost the economy.

In the speech to the annual gathering of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said there were few signs the US economy was "overheating," which means the Fed can continue its course of gradual rate increases.