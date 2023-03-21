 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed, US banks in focus as mood improves on Credit Suisse rescue

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Attention is now on this week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with traders wondering whether the central bank's relentless rate hikes - blamed by some for sparking the crisis - might be at an end.

Investors on Tuesday took some heart from the rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS, though concerns lingered about the risk of shockwaves further damaging credit markets and smaller U.S. banks.

The 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.2 billion) deal for Credit Suisse, once worth more than $90 billion and the biggest name caught in the turmoil, was engineered by Swiss regulators and announced on Sunday.

Asian shares lifted off their lows as the move assuaged the worst fears of systemic contagion in the financial system.