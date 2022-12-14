 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed to downshift to 50 bps hike but point to higher peak

Bloomberg
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

The Federal Reserve is poised to moderate its aggressive tightening on Wednesday while signaling that interest rates will ultimately go higher than previously forecast.

The tricky part for Chair Jerome Powell will be convincing investors that this isn’t a dovish pivot and that officials won’t prematurely end their assault against inflation that’s running three times higher than their 2% goal.

The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and bring its benchmark target rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest since 2007. Fresh quarterly economic projections released after the meeting will also shed light on how much further policymakers expect rates to go.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg see that median estimate peaking at 4.9% after Powell said they will need to lift rates higher than previously anticipated. That implies the FOMC stepping down to 25 basis-point moves in February and March and then putting policy on pause. Investors see things the same way, according to current pricing in interest-rate futures markets.

The decision, as well as the forecasts, will be announced at 2 p.m. in Washington. Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.