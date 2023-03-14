 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed says it will review supervision of Silicon Valley Bank

PTI
Mar 14, 2023

Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, will lead the effort, the Fed said in a brief statement.

The Federal Reserve will review its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed in the second-largest US bank failure on record, the Fed announced Monday.

Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would conduct a "thorough, transparent, and swift review." In a statement, Barr said: "We need to have humility, and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience."

Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.