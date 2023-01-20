 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed 'probing' for right rate level as prospects rise for 'soft landing'

Reuters
Jan 20, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

The chances of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now "probing" for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.

"Inflation has been declining over the past several months against a backdrop of moderate growth," Brainard said at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, noting a "significant weakening in the manufacturing sector," a moderation in consumer spending, and other data pointing to now "subdued growth" in 2023.

The slowdown is, for the most part, welcome. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate rapidly last year, from near-zero in March to the current 4.25%-4.50% range, to restrain inflation that climbed to 40-year highs.

That aggressive policy tightening is beginning to slow demand as intended, Brainard said, but the full impact is yet to come.

"We're now in restrictive territory, and we are probing for the sufficiently restrictive level" to be confident that inflation is headed back down to the Fed's 2% target, Brainard said.

Brainard's remarks, among the last from a Fed policymaker before the Saturday start of an official quiet period ahead of the central bank's next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, did not give any explicit guidance on how high she feels interest-rates may ultimately need to go.