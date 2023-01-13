 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed policymakers signal rate-hike slowdown coming, but no easing

U.S. consumer prices fell in December in the first month-to-month decline in more than 2-1/2 years, and underlying inflation slowed, government data showed on Thursday.

Federal Reserve policymakers on Thursday expressed relief that inflation continued easing in December, paving the way for a possible step down to a quarter point interest rate increase when the U.S. central bank meets in just under three weeks.

U.S. consumer prices fell in December in the first month-to-month decline in more than 2-1/2 years, and underlying inflation slowed, government data showed on Thursday. In the 12 months through December, the so-called core CPI increased 5.7%, the smallest gain since December 2021 and fresh evidence the Fed's aggressive rate increases are having the desired effect.

"We are in fact constraining the economy and presumably in the process constraining inflation. That means for me I can be a little more nuanced," in deciding the size of upcoming rate increases, Richmond Federal Reserve president Tom Barkin said in comments to reporters in Richmond. After raising rates by half a point at its December meeting, Barkin said he was "in concept supportive of a path that is slower but longer and potentially higher" depending on how inflation behaves.

"Hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward," Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker said in a speech to a local group in Malvern, Pennsylvania, adding that once rates get just above 5%, "I expect that...will be restrictive enough that we will hold rates in place to let monetary policy do its work."

The December inflation data was "welcome news," Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said in an interview with CBS News. "It really suggests inflation is moderating and that gives me some comfort that we might be able to move more slowly."

The Fed set the target policy rate between 4.25% and 4.5% at its December meeting. Data since then has shown inflation easing and the labor market slowing modestly from the torrid pace of job and wage growth through much of 2022.