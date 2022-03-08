Fed on track for 25 bps hike in March, five hikes in 2022: Gary Schlossberg

Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist of Wells Fargo Investment

The United States’ ban on Russian oil exports, if it materialises, in addition to rising natural gas rates, will not only cause high inflation but also stall growth, feels Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on March 8, Schlossberg said Wells Fargo is “hopeful” there won’t be an outright recession, but noted that concerns are “certainly amplifying about the economic fallout” of the war in Ukraine.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine War here

He added that the US Federal Reserve is on track to hike rates by 25 bps in March to combat economic uncertainty, adding that we could see up to five rate hikes by the Fed in 2022. Edited excerpts:

So the markets all of a sudden worried about the stagflation, hyperinflation and all these terms, your thoughts?

Well, certainly the concerns really strike at the heart of the whole economic effect of the crisis. Cutting off the flow of oil, if that's what materializes, in addition to any cuts in natural gas certainly raise the possibility not only of higher inflation, but coming up against the headwind of or a balance of ample liquidity, we could see a growth stall a bit.

We are hopeful that this won't lead to an outright recession given the low real interest rates and liquidity out there but I think the news on oil certainly amplifying concern about the economic fallout from a very horrendous war in Ukraine.

History has taught us that a war-like situation seldom has a major impact on global equities in the medium term, perhaps in the near term… If you go by that anecdotal evidence, is this a good time to be deploying some money into markets like India?

Well certainly the point made earlier about valuations being attractive.

I know from our standpoint investing in the US is a good opportunity to be investing in high quality liquid stocks, evaluations are quite attractive but this is a little bit different this is more akin to the first oil crisis in the 1970s.

Not to the extent that the world is that much more dependent on oil but to the extent that there are economic ramifications, perhaps not as severe as they were 50 years ago, but economic ramifications nonetheless. And it's until the market I think gets some clarity on just what effect that will have on the economy, and how severe the shortage in oil will be, that the market I think will maintain some volatility perhaps at these levels.

I agree with you down the road a bit the valuations now we think are quite attractive interest rates are having a cushioning effect on the market. The fact that they are still at a historically low level but you do have that economic uncertainty which could stretch this period of volatility beyond that of most other geopolitical crisis.

Do you think, so the market pricing for what the Fed does in March has been brought down quite a bit? If the conflict continues for a week or two, do you think it’s possible the first hike gets pushed out completely and there is a complete reassessment of things or you think there eventually rates are headed higher much higher?

Well I think rates are headed higher. How much higher is difficult to say. The Fed does seen to be committed to that first rate hike on March 16th at 25 bps. There was some uncertainty about that, but clearly the given the economic fallout the economic uncertainties associated with the Ukraine invasion odds were that the Fed would proceed more cautiously.

But unless there is a dramatic deterioration between now and the middle of the month another week or so, you have to believe that the Fed will be coming in. They may proceed more cautiously down the road and if the economic situation globally and in the US deteriorates a good deal more, but at this point I think the best bet is that we’re on track for quarter point increases. We think five rate increases between now and the end of the year is a pretty good bet a lot depends on how the economy performs of course.

Watch the video here