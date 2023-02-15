 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed officials float even higher rates after brisk inflation data

Bloomberg
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Several officials said Tuesday that interest rates may need to move to a higher level than anticipated to ensure inflation continues to ease.

Federal Reserve officials stressed the need for further interest-rate increases to help tame inflation, but expressed differing views about how close they are to stopping after new data showed signs of persistent price pressures.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview, said that “if inflation persists at levels well above our target, maybe we’ll have to do more.”

Speaking at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said: “We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated, if such a path is necessary to respond to changes in the economic outlook or to offset any undesired easing in conditions.”