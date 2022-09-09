English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Conclave 2022, Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Event !! Block your seat at Rs.24000/- using coupon code MCPRO22
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Fed must keep raising rates into next year to fight inflation: official

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller cautioned that lowering inflation will take time, and he supports another "significant increase" in the benchmark lending rate at the September 20-21 policy meeting.

    AFP
    September 09, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
    The US Federal Reserve

    The US Federal Reserve

    The US central bank will have to stick to its policy of raising interest rates into next year to ensure that high inflation comes down to the two percent target, a Federal Reserve official said Friday.

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller cautioned that lowering inflation will take time, and he supports another "significant increase" in the benchmark lending rate at the September 20-21 policy meeting.

    The strong job market and the fact the world's largest economy has avoided a recession allow the Fed to continue to move aggressively, he said in a speech prepared for delivery to a conference in Vienna.

    "I expect it will take some time before inflation moves back to our 2 percent goal," he said, and the Fed "will be tightening policy into 2023."

    His comments echoed the hawkish statements from other Fed officials recently, including US central bank chief Jerome Powell, who on Thursday stressed that policymakers must move "strongly" to avoid a repeat of the painful inflation surge the US economy suffered in the 1970s and 1980s.

    Close

    Related stories

    US inflation has reached a 40-year high this year, and though the economy saw two quarters of negative growth -- which is commonly viewed as a sign of recession -- low unemployment and strong spending show activity has not slowed significantly.

    "The fears of a recession starting in the first half of this year have faded away and the robust US labor market is giving us the flexibility to be aggressive in our fight against inflation," Waller said.

    "Right now there is no tradeoff between the Fed's employment and inflation objectives," he said.

    The Fed has raised rates four times this year including two massive three-quarter point hikes, with a third expected later this month.

    How high policymakers will have to take the benchmark rate will depend on incoming inflation data, Waller said.

    But "I believe the policy decision at our next meeting will be straightforward," he said.

    He cautioned that even amid some encouraging signs of moderating price pressures "it is too soon to say whether inflation is moving meaningfully and persistently downward."

    "This is a fight we cannot, and will not, walk away from."
    AFP
    Tags: #Fed rates #Federal Reserve #inflation #United States
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 09:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.