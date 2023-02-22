 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed minutes to show support level for larger hikes, higher peak

Bloomberg
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Recent economic reports showed robust retail sales, a stronger-than-expected rebound in US producer prices and consumer prices that are not slowing by as much as forecast.

Federal Reserve officials could shed light on how many policymakers saw the case for a larger interest-rate increase at their last meeting and whether they anticipated the need to take rates higher than previously thought to tame persistently high inflation.

US central bankers will publish minutes at 2 p.m. Wednesday of their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 gathering, at which they voted unanimously to raise rates by just a quarter percentage point. That was a moderation from their half-point hike in December after four consecutive jumbo-sized 75 basis-point increases. The action brought the Fed’s benchmark policy rate to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

The Fed’s policy statement on Feb. 1 said the “extent of future increases” in rates will depend on a number of factors including cumulative tightening of monetary policy, wording Fed watchers viewed as a signal the central bank may stick with 25 basis-point moves as it approaches the end of its tightening campaign.

“We think the minutes will express the strategic rationale for moving in 25s in terms that are similar to our own: to learn from the 1H data to what extent the resilient data to date reflected policy lags vs an economy that is more resilient to higher rates,” Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha and Peter Williams wrote in a note to clients.