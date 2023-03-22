 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed meeting holds high stakes for Joe Biden

New York Times
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

Powell suggested in congressional testimony this month that the Fed could raise rates by as much as half a percentage point in the two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday.

Economists and investors are watching Wednesday's decision closely, after the Fed and the administration intervened this month to shore up a suddenly shaky regional banking system following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday on whether to raise rates at a precarious moment carries risks not just for the central bank, but also for President Joe Biden.

Biden was already relying on the Fed to maintain a delicate balance with its interest rate decisions, simultaneously taming rapid price growth while avoiding plunging the economy into recession. Now, he also needs Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues to avert a misstep that could hasten a full-blown financial crisis.

Economists and investors are watching Wednesday’s decision closely, after the Fed and the administration intervened this month to shore up a suddenly shaky regional banking system following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. So are administration officials, who publicly express support for Powell but, in some cases, have privately clashed with Fed officials over bank regulation and supervision in the midst of their joint financial rescue efforts.

Forecasters generally expect Fed officials to continue their monthslong march of rate increases, in an effort to cool an inflation rate that is still far too hot for the Fed’s liking. But they expect policymakers to raise rates by only a quarter of a percentage point, to just above 4.75% — a smaller move than markets were pricing in before the bank troubles began.