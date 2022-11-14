 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed may cut size of rate increases, but is not 'softening' inflation fight, Christopher Waller says

Markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of rate increases, not the pace of each move, and that endpoint is likely still "a ways off," Waller said in response to a series of questions on monetary policy at an economic conference organized by UBS in Australia. "It depends on inflation."

The U.S. Federal Reserve may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said on Sunday.

"We're at a point we can start thinking maybe of going to a slower pace," Waller said, but "we're not softening...Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there."

A report released last week showing slower than expected inflation in October was "good news," but was "just one data point" that would have to be followed with other similar readings to show convincingly that inflation is slowing, he said.

The 7.7% annualized increase in inflation recorded in October is still "enormous," Waller said, noting that even if the Fed scaled back from three quarter point increases to a half point increase at its next meeting, "you're still going up."

"We're going to need to see a continued run of this kind of behavior and inflation slowly starting to come down before we really start thinking about taking our foot off the brakes," Waller said, adding that he has been further convinced the Fed is on the right path because its rates increases so far have not "broken anything."