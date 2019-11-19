App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fed chief Jerome Powell reasserts independence in talks with Donald Trump

Powell attended the meeting, which comes amid an unprecedented campaign of public attacks on the central bank, at the invitation of the president, and was joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Fed said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reasserted the independence of the US central bank during White House talks with President Donald Trump on Monday, the Fed said.

Powell attended the meeting, which comes amid an unprecedented campaign of public attacks on the central bank, at the invitation of the president, and was joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Fed said in a statement.

In a tweet, Trump, who has lambasted Powell in harsh, personal terms over monetary policy, said the meeting was "good & cordial," adding that "everything was discussed" including interest rates, inflation, foreign exchange and the Fed's balance sheet policies.

Close

The Fed, however, said Powell's comments were consistent with last week's congressional testimony and did not concern "expectations for monetary policy," except to say it will depend entirely on new economic information.

related news

"Finally, Chair Powell said that he and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee will set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis," the statement said.

Powell has long insisted policymakers disregard politics when setting policy.

But Trump has repeatedly hammered the central bank, calling policymakers "boneheads" and "clueless," and accusing them of mistakenly raising interest rates in 2018 and being too slow to lower them this year.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee has cut interest rates three times this year, saying that Trump's trade war in particular poses a danger to the economy, which has slowed since the start of the year.

But, after the most recent cut, Powell said last month the central bank will hold its fire for now as officials wait to see how the economy progresses.

Trump and Powell had last met in February, over dinner at the White House.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Donald Trump #Federal Reserve #Jerome Powell #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home