    Fed Chair Jerome Powell to give economic outlook at Jackson Hole August 25

    The speech, set for 10:05 am ET, will provide a chance to give his latest views on whether more policy tightening will be needed to bring down inflation amid surprisingly strong economic growth, or if enough progress on disinflation has been made to hold rates steady.

    Reuters
    August 18, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a talk on the economic outlook on Aug. 25 at the central bankers' confab held each year in Jackson Hole, Wyoming by the Kansas City Fed, the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

    The speech, set for 10:05 am ET, will provide a chance to give his latest views on whether more policy tightening will be needed to bring down inflation amid surprisingly strong economic growth, or if enough progress on disinflation has been made to hold rates steady.

    Reuters
