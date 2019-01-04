Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he would not resign if asked

Trump, who picked Powell to head the Fed starting last February, has been critical of Powell's Fed and Powell personally, accusing him of hurting the economy by raising rates.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on January 4 said he has not received any direct communication from the White House about his job performance, and that he would not resign even if President Donald Trump asked him to do so.
Trump, who picked Powell to head the Fed starting last February, has been intensely and publically critical of Powell's Fed and Powell personally, accusing him of hurting the economy by raising rates.Powell said he has no meeting scheduled with Trump.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 10:20 pm