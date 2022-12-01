 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Live: Powell hints at more hikes, but moderation likely from Dec

Dec 01, 2022 / 12:49 AM IST

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Live: "The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting." the fed chair says

Get real-time updates on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech live from the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy.

December 01, 2022 / 12:53 AM IST

“We don’t think the world is going to be a better place if we take our time, and inflation becomes entrenched,” Powell says

December 01, 2022 / 12:40 AM IST

Powell says there “continues to be a path” to a soft landing

December 01, 2022 / 12:33 AM IST

“It is very difficult to forecast inflation now,”: Powell

December 01, 2022 / 12:27 AM IST

The full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt: Powell

December 01, 2022 / 12:21 AM IST

“To be clear,” Powell says, “strong wage growth is a good thing.”

December 01, 2022 / 12:19 AM IST

"We will stay the course until the job is done"

December 01, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST

Powell says that rates will rise more and remain high ‘for some time.’

December 01, 2022 / 12:15 AM IST

Jerome Powell: Employment was still millions below its level on the eve of the pandemic

December 01, 2022 / 12:14 AM IST

Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone: Powell

December 01, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST

Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer to cut inflation