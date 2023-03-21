 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed begins crucial rate talks amid ongoing bank concerns

Mar 21, 2023 / 09:17 PM IST

A majority of analysts and traders believe the Fed will raise its benchmark lending rate a quarter percentage point on Wednesday afternoon.

Bank of America Global Research analysts wrote in a note to clients, "We expect the Fed to hike by 25bps (basis points) at this meeting, but the decision & outlook for any tightening depend on financial stability." Representative Image (Shutterstock)

Federal Reserve members kicked off two days of crucial interest rate talks on Tuesday, as the US central bank looks to chart a path between stubbornly high inflation and turbulent financial markets.

A majority of analysts and traders believe the Fed will raise its benchmark lending rate a quarter percentage point on Wednesday afternoon -- its ninth consecutive increase -- while a minority predict the US central bank will halt its hiking cycle on banking sector concerns following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

A hike of a quarter percentage point would match the Fed's last increase at is most recent meeting in February.

