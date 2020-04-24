FDI warns against consuming chloroquine, HCQ to treat COVID-19 after deaths, 'serious' poisoning reported

The agency also warned physicians against prescribing the drugs to treat the coronavirus outside of a hospital.
After "serious" poisoning and deaths were reported, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers against taking malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 symptoms, CNBC has reported.The agency also warned physicians against prescribing the drugs to treat the coronavirus outside of a hospital.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:25 pm