FDI warns against consuming chloroquine, HCQ to treat COVID-19 after deaths, 'serious' poisoning reported

After "serious" poisoning and deaths were reported, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers against taking malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 symptoms, CNBC has reported.

The agency also warned physicians against prescribing the drugs to treat the coronavirus outside of a hospital.This is a developing story. More details awaited.