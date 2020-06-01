App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FDA approves emergency use of Abiomed heart pump for COVID-19 patients

The agency said it believes the device will be effective at providing temporary right ventricular support, based on clinical experience.

Reuters

Abiomed Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for its temporary invasive heart pump to help patients suffering from COVID-19 related right heart failure.

The device, Impella RP, provides circulatory support to patients who develop right side ventricular failure, and is authorized to be used by healthcare providers in the hospital setting.

It was approved for use in the United States for treating right ventricular failure after cardiac surgery in 2017.

The agency said it believes the device will be effective at providing temporary right ventricular support, based on clinical experience.

"Early recognition of right ventricular dysfunction and early placement of the Impella RP for patients who are hypotensive can be life-saving," said Amir Kaki, an interventional cardiologist and director of mechanical circulatory support at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Abiomed Inc #coronavirus #Health #USFDA #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.