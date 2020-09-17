FBI announces reward of $15K for info on murder of Indian in 2012

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of $15,000 to anyone giving information leading to those responsible for the abduction and murder of Indian national Pareshkumar Patel in the US in 2012.

Patel was abducted from Raceway Gas Station he operated in Chesterfield, Virginia, on September 16, 2012. Four days later his body with gunshot wounds was found at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in the City of Richmond, Virginia.

The case is being investigated by FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, as part of a cold case initiative to assist the City of Richmond Police Department with unsolved homicide investigations.

According to the FBI, on September 16, a witness had reported to the Chesterfield County Police Department that Patel had arrived at his store at approximately 6 am. He was accosted by two individuals soon after he exited his vehicle. These two persons of interest, dressed in hoodies, shoved Patel into a van and sped off. Patel was located days later, deceased.

FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for his death.