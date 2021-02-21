MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Fauci says it is possible Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022

Measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be increasingly relaxed, the top US infectious disease expert said.

Reuters
February 21, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

U.S. infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that it is possible Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022, but that measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be increasingly relaxed as more vaccines are administered.

Fauci made the comment during an interview on CNN.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Dr Anthony Fauci #face masks #United States
first published: Feb 21, 2021 08:45 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.