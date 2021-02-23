English
Fauci says he sees US CDC relaxing some COVID-19 guidelines soon: Report

'I believe you're going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you're dealing with something like your own personal family, when people have been vaccinated,' Fauci said, adding he expected the new guidance 'pretty soon.'

Reuters
February 23, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Dr Anthony Fauci. (PC-AP)

Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci on Tuesday told CNN that he expects the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to soon relax some COVID-19 recommendations aimed at curbing its spread for people who have been vaccinated.

"I believe you're going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you're dealing with something like your own personal family, when people have been vaccinated," Fauci said, adding he expected the new guidance "pretty soon."

