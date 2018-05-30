Father of child rescued by ‘Spider-Man’ immigrant was out playing Pokémon Go

The father of the four-year-old child who was rescued by an immigrant in France was apparently playing Pokemon Go when the incident was playing out.

In an interview with CNN affiliate BFM TV Monday, the French prosecutor Francois Molins said that the father was out shopping leaving the child at home. However, he started to play the popular smartphone game while returning and got delayed in reaching home.

The mother of the child lives in Reunion Island, a French-administered territory in the Indian Ocean. The father looks after the child in Paris.

Now, the father faces up to two years in jail for abandoning his parental responsibilities. He was arrested by the police and later released. Currently, he is pending trial which is scheduled for September. He is said to be devastated by the consequences of his actions.

Mamoudou Gassama, the 22-year-old Malian immigrant in France, became the darling of social media after a video of him climbing the four storeys amid cheers from the crowd present on the spot went viral.

Gassama, who came to Paris a few months back dreaming to build a life there, has been named an honorary French citizen after meeting France’s president Emmanuel Macron.

Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo praised Gassama on Twitter for his ‘act of bravery’ and phoned him personally for his deed.