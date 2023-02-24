 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FATF suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine war

Feb 24, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Russia's actions were "unacceptably run" counter to FATF's core principles that aims to promote security, safety, and integrity of the global financial system, it said.

The FATF on Friday suspended Russia's membership for its "illegal, unprovoked and unjustified" full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, an official statement said.

One year after Russian's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, FATF reiterates its deepest sympathies for the people of Ukraine and continues to deplore the huge loss of lives and malicious destruction caused by Russia's ongoing "brutal attack" on Ukraine, said the statement issued after the FATF plenary held in Paris.

"Strongly condemning" its "war of aggression" against Ukraine, the FATF said over the past year, Russia has "intensified its inhumane and brutal attacks" targeting critical public infrastructure, the statement said.