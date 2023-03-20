 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fate of First Republic uncertain as shares continue to slide

New York Times
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:22 PM IST

The bank has been in a slide since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank less than two weeks ago.

A First Republic Bank branch in New York, US

The fate of First Republic Bank remained uncertain heading into Monday as last week’s $30 billion cash infusion by some of the nation’s biggest banks and a frantic effort to sell a stake in the bank to raise additional cash did little to calm investors and depositors.

Instead, the regional lender was teetering on the brink of collapse.

First Republic, a midsize bank based in San Francisco, has lost roughly $70 billion in deposits in recent weeks, said two people with knowledge of the matter — nearly half of its total depositor base as of the end of last year. The attempt to sell a piece of the bank had quickly morphed into a save-the-bank situation, two other people with knowledge of the matter said.

