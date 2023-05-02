 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fate of an eighth of the world’s white Rhinos to be decided this week

Bloomberg
May 02, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Negotiations will now be held with parties that indicated interest and a statement will be made at the close of business on May 5, the Platinum Rhino Project, which is about 155 kilometers (96 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, said in a statement.

John Hume Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

The world’s biggest rhino breeder plans to this week announce what will happen to a ranch where an eighth of the world’s white rhinos live after an auction for the property and its animals failed to attract any firm bids.

The sale of the about 2,000 endangered rhinos, equipment and the land comes as South Africa fights to protect the animals in its nature reserves against illegal hunters who have decimated the wild population.

John Hume, the owner of the ranch, failed in his attempts to legalize the trade in rhino horns — which can be sawn off the live animals and grow back — rendering the project too costly to keep running, the company has said. The trade is banned as its use in East Asia for alleged cancer cures and virility boosters led to an illicit market that caused rampant poaching.