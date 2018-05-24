Fashion website crashes minutes after Meghan Markle wears luxury designer’s dress

Retail website of the fashion brand Goat crashed minutes after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wore its dress in her first official royal appearance after her marriage on Tuesday.

Markle wore a dusky pink Flavia silk-crepe pencil dress from the British brand and as soon as the pictures of the former actress circulated on the internet, people flocked to the Goat website to check out 590-pound dress. It was sold out immediately.

The website was down for more than 40 minutes. The crash was confirmed by the company and reported in Sky News. The link was live at the time of writing the report.

“The Flavia dress in dusky pink is beautifully fluid and feminine. This fit and flare shaped dress has contrast silk-chiffon décolletage and sleeves and delicate frayed edge trim on the neckline and cuffs. Perfect for both daytime or evening event dressing,” the Goat describes the dress.

Jane Lewis, the founder of Goat said that he was honoured that Duchess of Sussex chose to wear his brand for her first official royal engagement.

The Meghan effect, though, is not new. It has already bugged few of the brands. In December 2017, Meghan carried a 495 pound (Rs 45,480) worth leather tote bag from a hitherto little-known company from Scotland - Strathberry - at her first royal outing with Prince Harry.

Within minutes, the bag was sold out. Guy and Leeanne Hundleby - the husband-wife co-founders of Strathberry - who gave up their jobs to launch the firm had to scramble attending to phone calls as sales went through the roof.

A similar thing happened when Meghan wore an alpaca coat from Bojana Sentaler on last year's Christmas church service in the UK. The coat was sold out and the demand sprung up from all across the world.