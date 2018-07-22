Farnborough airshow 2018 record deals struck worth $192 bn

An Airbus A350 aircraft flies in formation with Britain's Red Arrows flying display team at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

England's Farnborough airshow this week saw deals worth USD 192 billion, a jump of more than 50 percent compared to 2016, in a sign of "confidence in global trade," organisers said today.

The bi-annual air industry gathering recorded more than 1,400 commercial aircraft orders, valued at USD 154 billion, alongside at least 1,432 deals for engines worth USD 21.96 billion.

The total is an increase of USD 67.5 billion on the last airshow two years ago, with the mile-high rivalry between Boeing and Airbus - who made the majority of plane orders - swelling sales.

US aviation giant Boeing announced 676 orders, totalling USD 92 billion at list prices, as of Thursday, while its European competitor had unveiled 431 orders worth USD 70 billion.

Farnborough International chief executive Gareth Rogers said, "The major deals announced this week demonstrate how confident the aerospace industry is and the role of Farnborough as an economic barometer.

The show attracted its most global attendance ever with around 100 countries represented and a record Chinese presence, Farnborough said in a statement.

There was also a near-10 percent rise in trade visitors compared to previous years, with more than 80,000 visitors passing through the gates, it added.