App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farnborough airshow 2018 record deals struck worth $192 bn

The bi-annual air industry gathering recorded more than 1,400 commercial aircraft orders, valued at USD 154 billion, alongside at least 1,432 deals for engines worth USD 21.96 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
An Airbus A350 aircraft flies in formation with Britain's Red Arrows flying display team at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
An Airbus A350 aircraft flies in formation with Britain's Red Arrows flying display team at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

England's Farnborough airshow this week saw deals worth USD 192 billion, a jump of more than 50 percent compared to 2016, in a sign of "confidence in global trade," organisers said today.

The bi-annual air industry gathering recorded more than 1,400 commercial aircraft orders, valued at USD 154 billion, alongside at least 1,432 deals for engines worth USD 21.96 billion.

The total is an increase of USD 67.5 billion on the last airshow two years ago, with the mile-high rivalry between Boeing and Airbus - who made the majority of plane orders - swelling sales.

US aviation giant Boeing announced 676 orders, totalling USD 92 billion at list prices, as of Thursday, while its European competitor had unveiled 431 orders worth USD 70 billion.

Farnborough International chief executive Gareth Rogers said, "The major deals announced this week demonstrate how confident the aerospace industry is and the role of Farnborough as an economic barometer.

The show attracted its most global attendance ever with around 100 countries represented and a record Chinese presence, Farnborough said in a statement.

There was also a near-10 percent rise in trade visitors compared to previous years, with more than 80,000 visitors passing through the gates, it added.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 11:10 am

tags #Business #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.