Fan mail intended for Pakistan's next PM sent to Bollywood's Imran Khan

A Pakistani citizen recently posted a letter intended for the country's Prime-Minister-to-be Imran Khan, but did so on Indian actor Imran Khan's Twitter page.

The message, titled 'Dear Prime Minister Imran Khan Sahib', ended with the fan asking if he could join the former Pakistani cricketer's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Bollywood actor, in response, posted a screen shot of the message on Instagram and joked that he will start drafting policy outlines this week.

The actor's post gathered over 25,500 likes on the social media platform as many of his fans were amused by the mix up.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is set to take oath as Pakistan's next Prime Minister on August 14, which happens to be the country's Independence Day.