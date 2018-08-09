App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fan mail intended for Pakistan's next PM sent to Bollywood's Imran Khan

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is set to take oath as Pakistan's next Prime Minister on August 14

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Pakistani citizen recently posted a letter intended for the country's Prime-Minister-to-be Imran Khan, but did so on Indian actor Imran Khan's Twitter page.

The message, titled 'Dear Prime Minister Imran Khan Sahib', ended with the fan asking if he could join the former Pakistani cricketer's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Bollywood actor, in response, posted a screen shot of the message on Instagram and joked that he will start drafting policy outlines this week.



I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I'll keep you guys updated.


A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan) on

The actor's post gathered over 25,500 likes on the social media platform as many of his fans were amused by the mix up.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is set to take oath as Pakistan's next Prime Minister on August 14, which happens to be the country's Independence Day.

Earlier in July, BBC Newsnight confused the prime minister-elect with former Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram and got trolled online for it. The network later apologised for the confusion.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:09 am

tags #India #world

