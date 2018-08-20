App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Families from North, South Korea reunite after 65 years

The reunion, first in three years, saw family members who were separated from each other during the 1950-53 Korean war, come face to face.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Close to 90 families from North Korea and South Korea, were reunited on Monday, after having been separated for more than six decades because of the 1950-53 Korean War.

According to a report by The Guardian, around 330 Koreans from 89 families with 185 lost relatives gathered for a reunion event that lasted 11 hours.

The reunion took place at a North Korean resort in Mount Kumgang.

The reunion, first in three years, saw family members who were separated from each other during the 1950-53 Korean war, come face to face.

 

A 99-year-old man was reunited with his two daughters aged 72 and 71 years.

The reports suggests that South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants these reunions to be organised more regularly. Moon himself is a member of a separated family from North Korea’s eastern port city, Hungnam.

“Expanding and accelerating family reunions is a top priority among humanitarian projects to be carried out by the two Koreas,” Moon has said.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 10:35 pm

tags #North Korea #South Korea #Trending News #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.