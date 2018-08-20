Families from North, South Korea reunite after 65 years

The reunion, first in three years, saw family members who were separated from each other during the 1950-53 Korean war, come face to face.
Close to 90 families from North Korea and South Korea, were reunited on Monday, after having been separated for more than six decades because of the 1950-53 Korean War.
According to a report by The Guardian, around 330 Koreans from 89 families with 185 lost relatives gathered for a reunion event that lasted 11 hours.
The reunion took place at a North Korean resort in Mount Kumgang.
The reunion, first in three years, saw family members who were separated from each other during the 1950-53 Korean war, come face to face.
A 99-year-old man was reunited with his two daughters aged 72 and 71 years.
The reports suggests that South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants these reunions to be organised more regularly. Moon himself is a member of a separated family from North Korea’s eastern port city, Hungnam.“Expanding and accelerating family reunions is a top priority among humanitarian projects to be carried out by the two Koreas,” Moon has said.