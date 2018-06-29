Families earning $117,000 enter the 'low income' zone in California's Bay area

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sent out areport claiming that it finds the median price for a single family home to be$935,000. That makes a family earning $117,000 categorised as “low

income” earning in the region, as reported by CBS News.

In most cases the houses costing upwards of $1 million are houseswhich ideally wouldn’t sell at all. California based realtor, Larry Gallegos,showed a house complete with leaks in the roof, managed to sell for awhopping $1.23 million. According to Gallegos, the buyer beat six othercompeting offers to be able to secure this house. Apparently they were all

above the asking price. "It's a little mind-blowing, but it is the norm around here," Gallegos said.

In San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties, the median family income is $118,400. For a one-person household, $82,200 is the threshold to be considered low income, reported by The Hill. This hike in price is caused because of thousands of well-paid tech workers; this has risen the median price of a San Francisco house to $1.6 million, supposedly the highest housing pricing in the country. Housing prices are seen to be rising faster than incomes.

It is most evident in the Bay area, values of houses have soared to around 64 percent in the last five years. The HUD revealed some days before that workers earning minimum wage cannot afford rent for a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US.