Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Fake news' is enemy of people: Donald Trump

The president's comment came hours after his daughter, Ivanka Trump, said that she does not believe that media is the enemy of the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has said it is the "Fake News", comprising a large chunk of the media, that is the enemy of the people.

During an Axios event yesterday, when Ivanka was asked about her father's oft-repeated accusation that the media is the "enemy of the people", she said, "No. I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people."

"I've received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I've had some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they sort of feel targeted," Ivanka said.

Her remarks were construed as her differences with the president on this issue.

However hours later, President Trump took to Twitter to clarify this.

"They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! (sic)," he tweeted.

A few days back, Donald Trump had called American journalists "unpatriotic" as he accused them of putting lives at risk by their reporting.

"When the media - driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome - reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic!" he had said in a series of characteristic tweets.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 08:52 am

tags #Donald Trump #fake news #World News

