Fake media 'unfair' to the First Lady, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the fake media has been "unfair" and "vicious" to First Lady Melania by inaccurate reporting on her health after she recently underwent a minor surgery.

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse," Trump tweeted.

Trump asserted that the First Lady is doing well.

"All Fake, she is doing really well!" he said.

According to the president, four reporters recently spotted the First Lady walking merrily along to a meeting, but none of them reported about it.

"Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!" he said.

Melania was hospitalized in a military hospital in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC for a benign kidney condition. She has been out of public view since she returned the White House on May 19.

Early this week, she made her first public appearance at a White House reception to honor those killed during military service.

Reporters were not allowed to cover the event.

"Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance," she said in a tweet on June 4.

POTUS stands for President of the United States.