Factbox-Turkey quake: international support and offers of aid

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Governments and international organisations have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Hundreds of people have been killed.

UN World Health Organisation

WHO chief Tedros said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable affected by the earthquake.

India