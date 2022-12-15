 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Factbox: Major cryptocurrency cases probed by US authorities

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

Here is a summary of some of those civil and criminal cases, and their outcomes

Charges brought by U.S. prosecutors against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, on Tuesday were among the highest-profile brought against a crypto player. It was the latest in a string of cases involving digital assets that U.S. regulators and prosecutors have been looking into.

BITFINEX HACK

The U.S. Justice Department in February charged a husband-and-wife team on charges of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin stolen after a hacker broke into digital currency exchange Bitfinex in 2016 and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. The pair are in talks with prosecutors about a possible plea, court records show.

BITMEX EMPLOYEES

Employees of BitMEX, including the cryptocurrency exchange's founders, pleaded guilty this year to willfully failing to establish, implement and maintain programs to prevent money laundering. The firm's cofounders pleaded guilty in federal court in New York and each agreed to pay a $10 million criminal fine.