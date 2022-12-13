 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Factbox: Global regulatory actions against FTX

Reuters
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested on Monday in The Bahamas after being criminally charged by U.S. prosecutors.

FTX and its units had already attracted scrutiny from regulators around the world.

Here's a roundup of what global authorities are doing about FTX:

BAHAMAS

Police in The Bahamas arrested Bankman-Fried on Dec. 12, after the Caribbean nation received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him.

FTX's group headquarters is in the Bahamas. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas in November froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets, the group's local unit, and also appointed a provisional liquidator for the unit.