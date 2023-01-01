 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former Pope Benedict to have simple funeral after lying in state

Reuters
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Here are the initial details of the ceremonies, as outlined in a Vatican statement.

The body of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday, will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday and remain there for three days before his funeral, which is set for Jan. 5.

LYING IN STATE

Until early Monday morning, Benedict’s body will remain in the small monastery within the Vatican where he lived. No official visits to see his body, or public prayers, will be held during this time.

On Monday it will be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica, where the public can view the body from 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) to 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Jan. 2, 3 and 4.

FUNERAL